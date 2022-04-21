Purchases on tickets to New York and Chicago, thousands of dollars spent on the Amazon site, tickets for exclusive music festivals and even the alleged theft of a Tiffany & Co. necklace. All those expenses would have been made by a student of a renowned secondary school in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the keys to the credit cards of her classmates.

The fact emerged after WhatsApp audios were leaked from the group of school parents. Among the voice clips, there was one of the Argentine television presenter and journalist Yanina Latorre, who is the mother of one of the aforementioned companions.

In one of the voice notes, the young woman is compared to the protagonist of the series ‘Inventing Anna’, which tells the story of an influencer who poses as a tycoon to carry out fraudulent operations against the New York elite.

According to the audios, a student, who would be a minor, would have taken photos of her classmates’ credit cards to make purchases.

According to what transpired, she would have used various maneuvers to deceive her friends and use the cards for different purposes: trips abroad, Uber and Cabify.

Purchases on eBay, Mercado Libre, payment of gym fees, exclusive brand clothing and money withdrawals were also recorded in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires, Bariloche and Punta del Este.

The young woman used her friend’s card to take trips and buy clothes.

In an audio that would correspond to the author of the events, she apologizes to one of the victims: “I would not be showing my face to come and tell you this, but I took a photo of your credit card. Also your sister’s, but I didn’t use it. It was once that I went to your house, there I took a photo of your card and I used it in Uber.

“I apologize, I feel bad and I’m more than sorry. I don’t know why I did it. I know you won’t be able to understand it. I apologize, nothing I say will justify what I did,” the audio begins .

Then he refers to the expenses made with the cards: “Today I did the accounts of everything I spent on you and everything I spent on the girls. I have a huge problem and I don’t know what crossed my mind, but I’m going to try to solve it. I not only hurt the rest, but I hurt myself, pushing away the people I love the most and they don’t deserve it.”

In a message that would correspond to the presenter Latorre, she refers to the moment in which the friends found out what happened.

“When they grabbed her, she said she didn’t realize, she didn’t know. For the mother, it was first a drama and now she justifies her and says that she is going to take her to a psychiatrist. All the mothers are outraged, they all want their money and things back.”, said the journalist.

The young woman admitted what she had done and apologized to her friend for having stolen her.

The student would have spent up to 30,000 Argentine pesos (991,000 Colombian pesos) on Zara clothes and designer handbags.

They estimate that the expenses amount to about 15 thousand dollars (56 million pesos). According to what emerges from WhatsApp communications, the aforementioned would have carried out the action for a few months without raising suspicions.

However, according to what is clear from the audios, he would have taken the maneuver further and would have stolen a necklace with a black heart of the Tiffany & Co brand from a colleague, which she would later have used in social gatherings, where she would have been discovered.

Another audio from a colleague says: “It has been happening for a long time. There are six who found out by now. She took pictures of the cards of all of them.”

“He spent a thousand dollars on one. He bought tickets, they found out today that he also bought a night at the Sheraton. It’s not good, he went too far. (…) Another girl spent 63 thousand dollars (237 million pesos) with the card”, added the woman.

The woman stole more than 200 million pesos from her friends.

THE NATION.

With information from La Nación/Argentina (GDA).