British authorities have halted the grant of more than £2 million to a mosque in Birmingham, England, after one of its imams explained in a sermon how to stone adulterous women. The Green Lane mosque is already known for its extremist positions on homosexuality and women’s rights.

The imam’s video ended up on social media, going viral and causing outrage so much that the police offered to intensify patrols around the place of worship, as reported by the local press. The leaders of the mosque defended themselves by saying that the clip was taken out of context and therefore the imam’s speech appears misleading, because he was “telling the whole story of sharia (Islamic law) and the punishments inflicted on women”. “He was not in any way” advocating the violence, a mosque spokesman said. “At no time did the imam invoke the application of sharia”, added the spokesman, “we believe it was deliberately taken out of context, in an attempt to put us in our place”.

Meanwhile, the culture, media and sport department has “suspended” the allocation of 2.175 million pounds (almost 2.5 million euros) that were intended for the mosque for a youth centre. Those responsible for the Green Lane Masjid are now fighting to overturn the decision.