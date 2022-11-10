In the details of the incident, an employee of a local bank was traveling Wednesday in a truck dedicated to transporting hard currency and distributing it to the bank’s branches in the capital, Tunis, accompanied by a driver and a guard.

The employee asked the truck driver to change its destination to the Dandan area in the capital so that he could go to his house, where a plumber was waiting for him, according to Sundus Al-Nawawi, the official spokeswoman for the Manouba District Court, where the accident occurred, in media statements.

When the employee got off the truck, the guard “took advantage of the opportunity” and took the bag containing “more than 600,000 dinars of hard currency (euro and dollars) and fled,” according to the court spokeswoman.

The guard works in a private security company, and his task was to secure the transfer of funds, and he has a criminal record, as more than ten search warrants were issued against him in cases of theft and drugs, according to Al-Nawawi.

The bank employee and the truck driver were arrested under investigation.