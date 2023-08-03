Whether at home for three guests or in the canteen for a thousand employees: chefs cook, roast, stew or deep-fry. Because things have to be quick and efficient in canteen kitchens, clever appliances help.

Dhat everything seems familiar here. What happens in a canteen kitchen is something you know from home when cooking is being done. Only the dimensions are different. When we visit a newly opened canteen in Berlin, which has to feed more than a thousand guests every day, a chef is busy with a huge hand blender, which he holds with both hands, to mix a herbal cream. The Coupé 450 Ultra from Robot Combi weighs over eight kilograms, is almost ninety centimeters long and stirs up to 100 liters.

A few meters further, the colleague is swinging a wooden spoon that looks as if he had borrowed the paddle from a single-Canadian. Hand blenders, wooden spoons, skimmer and other things are known, just not in this size. But there are also unknown devices to discover. The Cuppone pizza mold is a man-high dough press. A chef can use it to shape up to 400 balls of dough simply by placing them on the round stainless steel surface and pulling the handle down. The machine turns the nugget into a flat pizza crust that heats up for a few seconds, allowing the lightly cooked crusts to stack.