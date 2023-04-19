BERLIN — In 2018, after a visit to the Berghain, the legendary techno music club here, saxophonist and curator Ryan Muncy called up songwriter Ash Fure. “God spoke to me through the subwoofers,” Muncy told him. “‘Bring me Ash Fure’.”

Soon Fure, then in Rome, boarded a plane to Berlin. She and Muncy went directly to the Berghain. She recalled that the clubgoers wore futuristic outfits. She explored the labyrinthine architecture. She moved closer to the famous Funktion-One sound system, which enveloped her in volume. She stayed 14 hours.

“Everything had this crazy distortion effect,” Fure said.

Classical musicians are no strangers to clubs. In 2001, the Deutsche Grammophon record label founded a concert series, Yellow Lounge, which included performances at venues such as the Berghain.

When Fure first went to the Berghain, he had in mind a performance from the previous year of “The Force of Things: An Opera for Objects,” which he created with Adam Fure, his architect brother. That piece uses subwoofers, airplane cables, vocalists, instruments, and abstract scenery and choreography to dramatize the grand scale of climate change.

Fure was at home in this genre, between abstract contemporary opera and sound art, but like many composers, he had the financial pressures of a traditional career.

The Berghain experience encouraged Fure to focus more resolutely on his immersive compositions.

That confirmation has been a common experience for composers. In 2015, a friend of Wojtek Blecharz brought him to the club. The 41-year-old composer was interested in the physicality of sound and dissatisfied with the predictability of a typical classical concerto. His time at the Berghain literally gave her the willies.

“All the hair on my body was vibrating with this massive energy,” he said. “I could immerse myself in the sound.”

Blecharz channeled the tactile aspect of techno music in “Body Opera,” an opera installation for up to 100 spectators at a time that made its UK premiere at the Huddersfield Festival of Contemporary Music in 2016. He provided each audience member with a pillow equipped with an integrated transducer speaker. Touching the pillow sent sound waves directly into the listener’s body.

Composer Joshua Fineberg had long been interested in transcendent experiences, which he believed were rare in classical music concerts.

In “Take My Hand,” a 2017 work composed for the Ensemble Dal Niente, Fineberg used blindfolds, smoke machines, and strobe lights to evoke a disorientation analogous to the Berghain’s sinuous architecture and shadowy lighting. Fineberg’s complex timbres remain static for long periods, in the same way that a DJ’s tracks can remain in a limited harmonic and rhythmic world for hours.

Being at the Berghain, Fineberg said, creates an “infusion of joy” into his normal life. But it has also fostered a change in the drama of his works.

“Maybe my music can move more towards catharsis and liberation than in the past, where it would have just been tension and anguish,” he said.

In January 2020, Fure integrated his club experiences into a new piece, “Hive Rise,” with artist and choreographer Lilleth. In that piece, a group of artists created sound with 3D-printed megaphones and moved in abstract patterns through space.

“Hive Rise” had its premiere at the Berghain.

Fure continues to explore the paths that Berghain opened for her.

“I really think of sound as a social technology,” Fure said. “The Berghain activates that technology in an extremely powerful way that was very formative and very unique in my life.”

By: Jeffrey Arlo Brown