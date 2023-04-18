The Brazilian authorities arrested on Tuesday three people accused of being part of a mafia that manipulated results of soccer matches in Brazil, including some from the Brazilian First Division Championship, official sources reported.

In an operation ordered by a judge in the state of Goiás (center), agents of the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office also carried out raids in 16 municipalities in six different states of Brazil, the Public Ministry reported in a statement.

The agency did not identify the detainees in the call. Operation Maximum Penalty IIbut press versions assure that one of the targets is the defender Victor Ramos, current player of the chapecoense but that has gone through important clubs such as Palmeiras, Vasco da Gama and Vitória, as well as the Mexican Monterrey.

According to the statement from the Public Ministry, there are indications that the criminal organization manipulated the results of at least five matches of the Brazilian First Division Championship in 2022, as well as five other regional tournament matches.

Tamper mechanism

According to those responsible for the investigation, the members of the mafia offered up to 100,000 reais (about $20,000). to footballers willing to try to manipulate the result of some matches.

“The investigation shows that the manipulations were diverse and had the objective, for example, of guaranteeing that a footballer was sanctioned with a yellow card or even sent off for committing a penalty to favor the opposing team,” according to the statement.

The objective was to benefit members of the organization who placed bets on specific platforms. This Tuesday’s operation is the result of another carried out a few weeks ago and which identified suspicions of manipulation in the results of matches of the second division Brazilian Championship in 2022.

The first investigation was opened at the end of last year after a Vila Nova club player admitted receiving 150,000 reais (about $30,000) for committing a penalty in a match with Sport for the Brazilian second division championship. Since the player was not shortlisted for the match, he tried to convince some of his teammates, who denounced the offer to the club’s leaders and made it possible to identify the existence of a criminal organization.

The first process allowed the Prosecutor’s Office to file specific complaints against eight soccer players from different clubs for being part of the results manipulation network, including Romário (Vila Nova), Joseph (Tombense), Mateusinho (Cuiabá) and Paulo Sérgio (Operário). .

EFE

