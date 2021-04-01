Ice, sand, jungle, ocean, snow … driving in such adverse conditions is not easy, and even less so if you face the stopwatch. To do this, the pilot Mattias Ekström, who will compete in the Extreme E races with the ABT Cupra XE team, you must prepare yourself physically and mentally. The Swede is currently finalizing his training for the championship, where the drivers will drive electric off-road SUVs through desert, arctic, ocean, jungle and glacier areas. But he does not train alone, the professional wrestler Madeleine Vall, a Cupra ambassador who had a role in ‘Wonder Woman’ as the Amazon Egeria, is there to help him.

-The body to the limit: “In motorsport you may not have to train to be the strongest or most muscular type, but it is very important to work on the ability to concentrate and endurance,” explains Ekström. Even so, with Vall the pilot has overcome the challenges of his body: “She is a really strong woman who has helped me to be tougher and to endure whatever comes to be prepared for a competition as demanding as Extreme E”, he says.

–Train like a pilot: Apart from physical preparation, Ekström also trains as a pilot. How? Driving. “As a pilot, I have to keep my reflexes to the maximum, steer the wheel at high speed and get a feel for the brake and the accelerator,” he confesses. And he adds: “This is trained while driving, so I take the opportunity to go out with my Cupra Formentor through the snow whenever I can and, in addition, I have a simulator at home to immerse myself in the atmosphere of the competition.”

–Mens healthy in healthy body: However, for the driver the main thing is to train the mind: “You can be very strong physically, but if you don’t work on concentration and how to handle stress, that influences the way you get behind the wheel and face the race.” To do this, Ekström has applied a strategy that combines physical and mental exercise with driving: “If, for example, I did not drive for a while, my eyes would get tired more often, because in a race you have to go at high speed at the same time as you must observe your competitors and be attentive to the circuit, “he argues. “It is vital to keep your spirit alive to be able to make good decisions in less than a second, so stress management is paramount,” explains the pilot.

–A competition of extremes: Extreme E kicks off next April 3 with the desert stage in Saudi Arabia, but this is just the beginning of an odyssey that will pass through four continents and five different terrains. The following stages will take place between May 29 and December 12, 2021 and will take place in the Lac Rose of Senegal, in the Greenland ice, in the middle of the Brazilian Amazon and in the Tierra del Fuego glacier, in Argentina. In the ABT Cupra XE team, the Swede will form a tandem with the German driver Claudia Hürtgen. “I feel ready for this adventure: Claudia, the team and I have worked very hard to get to this competition and we are going for it”, concludes Ekström.