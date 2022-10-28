A joint operation of the Spanish and US police and customs authorities has dismantled a network that introduced Indian immigrants to the United States through Madrid and Mexico. The victims of this organization were forced to pay between 70,000 and 100,000 euros for the entire transfer process and obtaining false documentation, for which the agents estimate that the criminal organization has been able to collect around 10 million euros in benefits. economic thanks to this plot. In the operation, carried out by the National Police, Customs Surveillance and the Department of Customs and Border Protection of the United States, six people have been arrested for criminal organization, crimes against citizens and document trafficking.

The criminal group had two branches. One of them was installed in India, and the other acted in Madrid. The victims were captured in the Hindu country, mostly in rural areas. The illegal network proactively offered them the itinerary. They operated almost “like a travel agency,” says Roberto Albares, sub-inspector of the National Police. Most of the trips were made from Abu Dhabi to Madrid, although on some occasions they also reached Barcelona.

Once in Madrid, the victims of the network were housed in hostels and patera flats intended for migrants. They were given false documentation —such as residence cards from European countries, for example, from Italy— with which they had to travel to Mexico as “simple tourists,” according to Albares. And, once there, they were left at the mercy of the human trafficking mafias that operate on the ground to be transferred to the United States. The journey for these people, therefore, was long and expensive, involving traveling through four countries in total and travel more than 17,000 kilometers to reach its final destination.

The authorities that have dismantled this criminal network have also highlighted the high price that the entire journey entailed for the victims. People were forced to pay between 70,000 and 100,000 euros for all expenses. All this economic amount was used for air travel to Spain and Mexico, accommodation, food and false documentation. According to the authorities, it is estimated that thanks to these high prices, the criminal organization has registered an economic benefit of around 10 million euros.

This network had been operating for at least more than a year, and has captured around 100 people, according to police sources. 95% of the victims are of Indian nationality, and the majority profile is that of a man between 20 and 40 years old. Sub-inspector Albares adds that the people who entered this network emigrated for economic reasons. The political and economic turmoil in the United Kingdom, which would be the preferred destination for the majority of Indian migrants, modified the migratory routes to the United States and Canada, he admits by telephone.

The development of research

The operation began at the end of last year, when the National Police detected a striking increase in the influx of people of Indian origin to Spain. Since April of this year, and in constant communication with the US Department of Customs and Border Protection and the Customs Surveillance Service of the Tax Agency, the National Police agents have been developing an investigation into the existence of a possible criminal organization which was dedicated to providing false documents in Madrid and the US. These investigations have culminated in six arrests for belonging to a criminal organization, crimes against the rights of foreign citizens and trafficking in false documents. For Albares, the most important thing about this operation is that, by dismantling the network, it has been possible to stop the contagion effect that was produced in India by these collection operations.

In turn, in the searches carried out in the homes of the main leaders of the organization, the police have seized all kinds of material necessary for the falsification of documents. In the records, 46 false documents from different countries have been found, almost 25,000 euros in cash and 2,500 US dollars, highly professional tools for the manufacture of documents, a laser printer, three dry stamps and one for entry into space. Schengen.