Underwater photographer Javier Murcia captures three juvenile specimens of this critically endangered mollusk in the Mar Menor, a breath of hope for the species
They are so delicate that they look like glass. The three juvenile nacra (‘Pinna nobilis’) that the underwater photographer recently captured in the Mar Menor Javier Murcia are a breath of hope for this mollusk, critically endangered after a parasite has devastated its populations in the Mediterranean, its h
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#nacra #born
Leave a Reply