I’m Julia Lodder-Gadaczek, 38 and laboratory manager for pharmaceutical analysis at LTS in Andernach. I studied chemistry in the traditional way, with a focus on biochemistry, and did my doctorate in molecular biomedicine.

I used to always say I would become a doctor, maybe because my parents are medical professionals. The only thing I could not imagine so well was patient contact. That’s how I got into the pharmaceutical industry.

Here at LTS, I started as a research assistant in research and development, so to speak as a link between the laboratory and the laboratory manager – the perfect entry point for graduates who have just graduated. Now I am leading a team that I am very proud of: Each individual reacts quickly to new challenges with new ideas. That makes us as good as we are.

Feasibility studies

My laboratory is concerned with the very early phase of developing a new drug patch or oral drug film. We see the new developments as the very first and check whether an active ingredient can even be used in our systems and what we may have to add in a formulation so that it can pass the natural skin barrier.

This is an initial feasibility study to decide whether it is worthwhile to continue working with this active ingredient. If so, we will accompany him in all analytical questions up to the formulation for a pre-clinical study.

Biological tests

The active ingredient must enter the bloodstream through the skin barrier in order to be absorbed into the organism. We investigate this in biologically sound experiments in which the skin is used as a barrier model. We work with human skin that we get from cosmetic surgery, but also with animal and cell culture models.

New active ingredient, new ideas

Active ingredients that simply go over the skin have probably all been researched. We are now facing bigger challenges and have to constantly come up with new experiments and models. There are days when in the morning we don’t know where we will end in the evening because we always have to deal with surprises. Some active ingredients are not so easy to dissolve, others are much more reactive than we expected. Once we had an active ingredient that just reacted with everything. That kept us busy for years.

No question without a solution

I think it’s nice that I am allowed to lead a great team of four plus students who write their thesis with us. Everyone has to come up with suggested solutions to a question. With this principle, tinkering with new active ingredients is really fun. Sometimes this goes as far as developing devices that don’t even exist yet. I am therefore very happy that we are so interdisciplinary and that we also have a chemical engineer on the team, for example.

Close support of the development

Our colleagues in the pharmaceutical sector develop plasters with new active ingredients. We develop methods to quantify and analyze the active ingredient. We look at the development in various stages, from tests on artificial models to “in vitro permeation” with real skin in the so-called “Franz cell”.

We give the galenical experts feedback on the penetration of the skin barrier, additives that could improve it, but also on the stability, temperature, light or oxygen sensitivity of the active ingredient.

Supported by We. Here.