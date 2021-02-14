When creating art, there is always a story to tell, values ​​to show and a character to wrap the piece with. When the American saxophonist and composer Kamasi Washington, nominated for a Grammy Awards in the category of best soundtrack for visual media for Becoming, was commissioned to create the melody for the new Cupra León e-Hybrid ad, he thought that his music was not something common for advertising.

Although shortly after I would discover that this model, its history, its values ​​and its character are also out of the ordinary. “They told me they wanted something very unusual, with a lot of energy,” says the composer. “And I kept thinking: that’s something we don’t hear very often in an advertisement.” And accepted the challenge.

“Generally, I compose by diving into the void to try to find something I didn’t know was there,” explains Washington. In this project, moreover, “I focused on translating the emotions that were described to me in words into sound, to capture that movement that the protagonist experiences in the video,” he points out. The road was not easy, in the days of Covid-19 he was in Amsterdam and all his musical team, in Los Angeles. “We had never made music by video call before, maybe it was six in the afternoon there, but for me it was three in the morning,” he recalls.

“Everything starts with a kind of rumbling, you know something is going to happen, and then that shock comes, something completely dissonant,” says the composer. In the video, the intensity of the music is combined with the stress of the traffic. Washington wanted to show how in an oppressive environment, the Cupra León e-Hybrid made its way as a refreshing element: «When everything is going to explode, the protagonist appears in the car, everything calms down and, suddenly, it starts and the intensity returns , but without the dissonance ». Now the hybrid driver is in control, his personality trumps the chaos. “There is a line that crosses the speech, a melody that goes through fire, water and ends up riding the air,” says the author.

Likewise, this project has been different for Washington: “When I write something like this, it usually takes me to a place where surely I would not have arrived on my own, and I like that because it ends up pouring a little of it into what I do,” he explains. As for its creation, “it has ended up being one of those musical pieces that I will probably continue to play for pleasure,” he concludes.