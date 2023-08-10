The largest glacier of the Pyrenees mountain ranges, located in Spanish territory on the top of Aneto, is currently in its “terminal” phase, according to what was declared by a collective of biologists and geographers who have carefully monitored its recent evolution. In a study recently released by the European Geological Sciences Union, this team of scientists details how, between the period 1981 to 2022, the size of the glacier contracted by 64.7%. This trend, induced by climate change, leads to its imminent disappearance. “The reductions in the surface and thickness of the Aneto glacier highlight the critical situation of this ice mass. It is currently in a terminal phase, fragmenting into minor ice formations and presenting debris in some areas”, underline the authors of the research. According to Nacho López-Moreno, an expert researcher at the Ecology Institute of the Pyrenees, in approximately 10 years “the Aneto will cease to be classified as a glacier”. Meanwhile, despite the potential threats from fragmentation, there are still people who venture to ski along its sloping surface. The alarm was raised by Montaña Segura, an organization that aims to raise public awareness of the dangers present in the mountain environment.



00:43