The man arrived in the car to work at his company in the town of Puzol, in the Spanish autonomous community of Valencia, and, just as he was going to get off, a motorcycle with two people approached him. One of them fired at him and the bullet missed him a few centimeters from his head. He started as best he could, accelerated and managed to escape. Those who tried to kill him were Colombians.

The event, recorded by a security camera, took place in December of last year and now The Civil Guard has just arrested the gang of Colombian hitmen, who, according to their investigations, were going to try to assassinate again to the businessman who saved his life.

They are three men and one woman, aged between 24 and 63 years. The former are charged with the crimes of attempted murder, belonging to a criminal group and illegal possession of weapons. She helped them hide the weapon and is accused of belonging to a criminal group and illegal possession of weapons.

A judge ordered the entry into prison of the three men and the freedom with precautionary measures for the woman.

This is how the band operated

The gang members dedicated themselves to observing the routine of their victim and their environment for three months. They became familiar with their habits and studied the polygon where the company is located, as well as the access and escape routes.

They received the sum of 15,000 euros (almost 70 million pesos) in advance, equivalent to 50 percent of the total payment, which would be made when they had reached the term.

The operation did not go as expected. However, despite the fact that they left traces, they did not give up. They planned to try again this summer. Problems arose again: one of the members had just undergone a medical intervention and was convalescing. They were forced to look for a replacement, which should arrive these days from Colombia.

Given the imminence of his trip and the risk that the businessman continued to run, the Civil Guard acted.

Weapons seized from Colombians detained in Spain. Photo: Civil Guard Spain

When in December 2022 the businessman reported having been the victim of an attack, the Civil Guard went to the scene, where they collected evidence to carry out the corresponding investigation.

According to the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, The agents found “a short firearm casing of metallic rimfire ammunition22 caliber and a lead projectile, deformed after impact”. They took the findings to the ballistics department of the Civil Guard Crime Laboratory in Valencia.

When inquiring about the weapon used, They came to a woman who was in charge of hiding it. She received payments through an application from an intermediary. She was arrested and pointed out for her collaboration with the organization. They also identified the motorcycle that the gang used and determined that its members moved between Valencia and Girona.

The detainees moved between Valencia and Girona.

The Civil Guard also discovered that apart from the two men who were traveling on the motorcycle from which they fired, there was a car driven by a third party who was covering up the operation.

Five housing records were made: two in Sollana (Valencia) and three in Figueres (Girona). They located two short firearms with ammunition (one with a silencer), a professional card from the victim’s company, a map of Puzol, the motorcycle and the car used in the attack.

The businessman assures that he does not know who is behind the assassination attempt. The detainees have not disclosed any known information in this regard. And the Civil Guard continues the investigation to find the last person responsible.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

MADRID