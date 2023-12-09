The news of arrest of Colombian-American diplomat Manuel Rocha after being accused of being an agent at the service of the Cuban government Over a period of more than 40 years, it fell like a bomb on the United States Department of State.

EL TIEMPO spoke with at least a dozen officials who knew him throughout his extensive career in this department and, among them, The idea that Rocha was a spy at the service of the Cuban regime sounded like something more typical of a John le Carré novel than a real event.

Especially among officials, ambassadors and former ambassadors who consider themselves “Latin American” and who knew Rocha personally throughout his career.

For some, He was simply a work colleague they knew throughout their careers and whom they considered to have an impeccable reputation. For others, Rocha was even a friend and mentor.

Among them, former US ambassador to Panama John Feeley (2015 and 2018). Feeley, in fact, worked directly under Rocha and credits him with the initial promotion of his career in the foreign service and his arrival in Colombia in the mid-1990s when his diplomatic life was just beginning.

Víctor Manuel Rocha during his period as ambassador in Bolivia.

In his nearly 30 years in the foreign service, Feeley, who rose to become assistant undersecretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, held numerous positions in the State Department that kept him close to Rocha over the decades.

And, once both retired from diplomatic life, their relationship continued in Miami, a city where they met until a few years ago.

Hence the capitalization of his surprise when He learned on Monday that he had been arrested and accused of being an agent at the service of the Cuban regime. for more than four decades.

“Manuel Rocha was my mentor, an excellent boss who helped me. I never imagined that he was in that,” says Feeley in an interview with this newspaper, pointing out that what terrifies him most is seeing how Rocha, once both retired from the diplomatic service, sold himself as a furious Trumpist. Quite a contradiction if you take into account the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, which defended communism.

“Looking back on it, it was the perfect alibi,” says the former ambassador.

An alibi that he also apparently used in his daily life in Florida, where he lived. In fact, Rocha supported the campaign of the House representative of the Republican Party and of Cuban origin María Elvira Salazar, a declared anti-Castro.

In the last campaign, when she won her congressional seat, Rocha supported her with $750, which Salazar has now said she will return.

-When did you meet Manuel Rocha and how would you characterize your relationship with him?

Manuel Rocha was my mentor, my boss in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, when we met at that diplomatic representation in the early 90s. He was an excellent boss, he helped me and protected me, and in fact he was the one who helped me get the position at the embassy in Bogotá a few years later and where that great relationship that he had with Colombia over the years began. Later, since ’93, we did not work together again, but we maintained a 30-year friendship.

Former US Ambassador to Panama John Feeley.

-How well known was Rocha in the State Department and what was his reputation?

He was quite well known among the “Latin Americanists” in the State Department. Through the years His fame was that of a person who was going to go very far in his professional career. He was very confident and intelligent.

What was that friendship like that you say you maintained for more than 30 years?

We stayed in touch. We continue to cross paths in periods of life. In 2018, when I lived in Miami, he lived two blocks from my house and we went out to eat. But, when (Rocha) retired from the foreign service he began to show another side of his personality.

How?

I was very surprised that he had become a full-blown Trumpist and criticized my decision to leave the foreign service. when Donald Trump became president (and began to dismantle the State Department) because he claimed that we should be apolitical. It was a position that he did not know.

Also during the time of Barack Obama, when relations with Cuba were reestablished, he was very critical of these approaches. Manuel had become a hard-line anti-Castro. One of the unspoken rules of the foreign service is not to make personal positions obvious. In his case, he stopped doing it. After 2018 we did not see each other again. Nothing horrible happened, just two people who believed in different things.

Victor Manuel Rocha, diplomat accused of espionage.

-Do you remember anything else that caught your attention about his personality?

What I also remember is that he talked a lot about money. Another of those unspoken rules among former officials is that one does not talk about these issues. The understanding is that if you have a good career you will do well, but not to be rich. Manuel wanted to be rich. Therefore, when the news (of his arrest) came out, The first thing I thought was: of course, they had him on the payroll and they paid him. But my shock was total when I looked at the evidence they have against him, since it shows a person who believed in the Cuban revolution and, apparently, spied out of conviction.

For me, that was a tremendous surprise and disappointment. Above all, because the image it projected was completely the opposite. I don’t even want to think about all the damage he could have done over those years.

-But was there anything over the years of your relationship with Rocha that indicated to you that something like this was happening?



Nothing. In those 30 or so years since I met him he never gave me the slightest hint that something like this was happening.

Manuel Rocha, a surprise spy for many diplomats

According to Kevin Whitaker, former ambassador to Colombia between 2014 and 2019 and career official at the State Department, Rocha was a recognized figure among his peers and had a good reputation.

“Although I never worked for him or with him, I did know him. He had a reputation for being an extremely intelligent and well-spoken person. and for being someone who rose very quickly. “He worked in Bill Clinton’s White House, on the Security Council, and became Chief of Mission (or DCM, which is the second highest ranking position in an embassy) in just 15 years in the service,” he told Whitaker to this newspaper.

Another of the officials who knew him was Judith Bryan, who worked in the US Interests Office in Havana, when Rocha was a senior diplomat in that same department. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined something like this was happening,” Bryan said.

