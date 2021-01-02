Toolmaking

Our own tool shop is our big advantage. First, developers and designers coordinate the tools with the customer. I also approve them before construction begins: Then the tools are machine-milled from aluminum, and at the end the toolmakers do fine manual work. Up to 300 tools are made every year, we keep thousands in stock.

distribution

Our components will remain in demand, but we want to become less dependent on the automotive industry. That is why we as Phil_Store 24 develop, manufacture and sell car-free EPP products on Amazon and Ebay: Thermoboxes, fascia rolls, hygiene handles so that you don’t have to touch grab bars at the moment, as well as the Tireplate tire protector – my idea to avoid standing plates. Direct selling and online marketing were new to all of us. But success grows.

production

In the systems, EPP spheres are placed in the tools, then we blow steam at 130 degrees Celsius through at around four bar pressure. This melts the beads and welds them to form molded parts. With each generation of models, the components change, both in development and in production, which Axel Jansson leads. We produce for current vehicles, but also for those that will hit the road in a year or two. I see cars that no one knows about. A great feeling.

responsibility

We are flatly organized, I am (partly) responsible for a lot. For example for the 16 employees in development, prototype construction and construction as well as the 35 toolmakers. I had to learn a lot when dealing with colleagues: I’ve been with them for a long time and I know many people, and relationships are often friendly. But as a manager, I draw boundaries. The worst part of my job is the enormous cost pressure.

