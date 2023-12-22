A few years after the New Hampshire Forest Protection Society started a Christmas pine farm, Nigel Manley, who was supervising operations, began to notice some interesting happenings among the rows of fragrant balsam poplars and Fraser firs that bordered the land.

In the spring, The areas around the younger trees attracted ground-nesting birds such as cowbirds—songbirds that migrate to and from South America. puffins and woodcocks, which took advantage of the open spaces to carry out their courtship flights and raise their chicks.

Deer hid their young among the overgrown grass. Waxwings and robins nested in older trees. Mice and voles attracted foxes and birds of prey that feasted when the undergrowth was pruned.

In these climatically dangerous times, when the cooling and oxygenating properties of trees have never been more valued, it seems contradictory to support their felling.

However, the ecological benefits of natural Christmas pine trees are why many environmentalists promote them over artificial, petroleum-based versions.

Christmas pine farms can function as young forests, explained Andy Finton, a forest ecologist with the Nature Conservancy in Massachusetts.

Typically, two to three saplings are planted for each tree harvested, and farms are often grown on otherwise unused agricultural land, says the National Christmas Pine Association.

“They pull carbon out of the atmosphere,” Finton said. “They clean the air and, in many cases, the drinking water.”

With intense development pressures and accelerating loss of natural forests, pine farms can provide habitats for wildlife, he said.

A German study published last year found that conifer plantations could provide refuge for threatened agricultural birds.

Ten years ago, researchers documented 80 species of plants on pine farms in North Carolina, including milkweed that grew about three feet along the edges of the stands, attracting 17 types of bees and predatory insects that foraged. of tree pests.

Support for farms is not universal. Nathan Donley, the director of environmental health at the Center for Biological Diversity, said a natural pine was much better than a plastic one, and that Christmas pine farms were ecologically superior to golf or sports courses.

However, he noted that large pine farms were typically tightly packed monoculture plantations. While food crops are typically sprayed more times a year, he expressed concern that the Christmas pines' longer growth cycle could mean a heavier cumulative load of pesticides, which could end up in rivers.

However, Bert Cregg, a professor of horticulture and forestry at Michigan State University, said Christmas pine growers often seek to minimize the use of expensive chemicals because many live on farms.

David Mizejewski, a nature expert with the National Wildlife Federation, stated that Christmas pines should not be seen as a replacement for intact nature: “I encourage people to see things through an ecological lens, where everything “It has a life cycle.”

By: CARA BUCKLEY

THE NEW YORK TIMES