The Christmas carol 'Silent Night' thing sometimes seems like a bad joke. At this time of year, when several family meals are going to take place, it is very normal (almost another Christmas tradition) for it to be discussed at the table, with more or less bad temper. Because sometimes an animated conversation ends up gaining intensity (and alcohol is quite inflaming there) and ends in a fight… Can we do something to avoid it or do we prefer to annoy the diners? Below we give keys for one and the other. The choice is ours.

First of all, the main thing is to prepare before the appointment in question. To do this we must be aware of how we are going to react. And, above all, keep in mind that on these dates we are all very overwhelmed: in the latest study by Nascia – a company specialized in stress and anxiety –, 65% of those surveyed confirmed that they experienced anxiety on these dates and almost half ( 48%) attribute it directly to family appointments. To reduce tension, Harvard Health Publishing points out that, above all, we must be alert and attentive to possible triggers, taking into account that these days there are many people with feelings on the surface, which means that we must express ourselves correctly and Being tolerant is not going to be our strong point. «When emotional arousal increases, this affects our reasoning and behavior. Therefore, we may be more defensive or express ourselves in ways that lead to conflict,” warns Justin Gillis, a therapist at McLean Hospital, affiliated with Harvard University. So be careful with the 'experts' in touching our nerves, who are in their element these days.

Then, there is the little 'extra' help to unleash the perfect storm: alcohol, which disinhibits you, often for the worse. According to a survey conducted by the American Addiction Center, 57% of people have at least one member in their family who mixes things up at Christmas gatherings after too much drinking.

Opening windows is a great idea to escape from the fight. We are not referring to airing the room, which could be the subject of new discussion, but to our head. To do this, Harvard University recommends sticking to a kind of schedule (of which the hosts will be notified) to leave at a reasonable time. Whether things are going well or things are going badly, because the more time, the more excesses and the more tickets for a fight. Furthermore, those who cannot stand the situation and do not want trouble should “schedule breaks to control their emotions,” point out the experts from the American university. If possible, you have to go to another room for a couple of minutes, help clear dishes from the table, say that you are going to make a call… This way we 'break' the escalations of verbal tension.

“Fights break out because there is a type of people who like confrontation and constant discussions… and the red line is crossed when they do not know how to control the liquids or other substances they ingest,” says Javier Aguado, one of representatives of the International School of Protocol. Then, as he explains, “there comes that feeling of 'I screwed up' that floods you afterwards…, but you have to stop it first!”. For this we have some tools, but be careful, meeting 'spoilers' know them and tend to avoid them. Many times we talk about true 'professionals' who feel very comfortable in conflict.

If we see that things start to get ugly during lunch or dinner, there is a way to avoid the fight, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Saying 'I understand what you're saying, but it's better to talk about something we agree on' or 'I don't want to continue with a negative conversation' is a good option. Although the true 'nose-takers' can get around this resource with a 'well, I'll talk about what I want', 'let's see if we're only going to talk about something if you agree'… Anyway, the important thing is to try.

Harvard experts advise “not answering difficult questions” to avoid anger and, in return, ask the 'interrogator' how he or she is doing. Another 'tip': respond to everything with kindness (even if it costs). And this may help us: it is proven that, when someone gets angry with you, they really care what you think, “so remember that and try to maintain a posture and a compassionate response. Maybe this 'miracle' of Christmas is possible… or maybe not.