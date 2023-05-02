Estefania Pareja Hernandeza soccer player for the ‘Las Divas’ team, died on April 27, around 6 pm, at the San Vicente Fundación Hospital in Medellín.

‘Liss’, as her friends knew her, died after being hospitalized for 13 days after she was the victim of the explosion of an ethanol chimney in one of the apartments of an urbanization located in the Loma del Escobero areain Envigado.

Although the facts are still a matter of investigation, the report of the authorities that responded to the emergency was released, which, over the days, ended up taking the life of the 29-year-old soccer player and model.

This is how the chimney explosion happened

On the night of April 14, Apparently Hernández was opening the fireplace in his home, together with his supposed sentimental partner.

“In the middle of the evening, this fireplace decreases its intensity and the young man, in his inexperience and ignorance, took the container with more alcohol to replenish the fireplace”recounted a member of the Envigado Fire Department, which attended the emergency.

“Unfortunately, apparently there was still some ember in the chimney and there was a ‘flamazo’, which is a spontaneous reaction of the fuel,” added the firefighter about the reasons for the explosion, as reported by ‘El Heraldo’.

Due to the explosion, ‘Liss’ suffered burns over 90% of her body.

Then, Hernández was immediately transferred to the Manuel Uribe Ángel Hospital, in Envigado, where she received first aid.

However, due to the seriousness of the situation, she was taken to the San Vicente Fundación Hospital, where she ended up dying.

So far the status of Hernández’s companion is unknown.

