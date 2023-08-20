The Spanish National Team has touched the sky in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After many years of work and failed qualifying rounds, the Spanish team finally took the definitive leap. And he did it in a big way, in a World Cup. It was thanks to their coach, Jorge Vilda, and also to the 23 players who were selected for the event. The perfect tandem was completed. The union of some veteran soccer players who had been fighting for something like this for years with other very young ones who have been going strong. So strong that his steps are already life insurance for Spain. Like those of Cata Coll, Tere Abelleira, Olga Carmona or Salma Paralluelo. The illusion that they awaken when they jump onto the pitch cannot be compared to anything in the past. This union, combined with the best Spanish players in all of history, has become a gold medalist in a World Cup and a star, the first, in the women’s National Team shirt. Las Irene, Ivana, Jenni or Alexia have taken La Roja to the Olympus of the Goddesses with stripes. Now the references for the entire planet, not only for Spain, are the Aitana, Ona, Alba or Laia. A reward of many years of work, of constant struggle. Spanish women’s football is at the top of the world thanks to a huge group of players who have made history. Knowing them is knowing where success comes from. The world is yours, champions.

