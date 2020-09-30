Montemayor it is a municipality in the Cordoba countryside of about 4,000 inhabitants. Unlike other similar ones, it does not have one castle, but two: one perfectly preserved (castle of Montemayor or Ducal de Frías) in the center of the urban area and another in ruins on the outskirts (Dos Hermanas fortress). It has always been thought that the second – from Arab times – was dismantled to build the first and stately, erected in 1340. Now, the recent study First results of the excavation of the medieval castle of Dos Hermanas, written by the professor of Medieval History at the University of Córdoba, Javier Lopez Rider, the archaeologist Santiago Rodero Pérez and the architect José Manuel Reyes Alcalá, have managed to dismantle and clarify this erroneous belief, in addition to explaining how a castle dies in Spain.

When a castle of this nature ceases to have its military function, its destiny is absolute abandonment in the absence of a population to maintain it. This caused the death of many of these giants of medieval defensive architecture. In this way, “just as the current settlements are depopulated and die for lack of people, the same thing happened to the castles and their surrounding settlement in the Middle Ages. They lost their function and with the passing of the centuries they disappeared ”, explains Professor López Rider.

Some 2,500 years before our era, various human groups chose a hill near the Carchena stream to settle. The fertility of the lands allowed the population to grow between the Neolithic and the Bronze Age, until the Iberian tribes took over. With the Roman conquest of the Peninsula, the settlement ended up becoming a control point of the territory, which dominated the road that linked Montilla and Ategua.

For this reason, archaeologists have found walls, streets paved with gravel and pebbles, a well and various ceramics of the time. “The localized Roman traces tell us of the presence of an occupation of an agricultural nature. It is probably a rural settlement, whose structures would be in relation to the frumental part of a village, whose rustic pars [zona destinada a los trabajadores] he would be at this point on the knoll. This allows us to verify the existence in the vicinity of a possible Roman villa ”, indicates the aforementioned study.

The Arabs were the first to build a fortified construction in the area. He ḥīṣn Islamic (castle that dominated a wide territorial area) was built by the Almoravids, although it continued to exist during the Almohad period, between the 12th and 13th centuries. In fact, Almoravid decorations with digital traces of manganese blue and a wall canvas almost 15 meters long have been found during the excavations. In front of this, and about two meters, a defensive wall of wall and masonry. The Almoravids, whose maximum domain extended from the south of the Peninsula to Zaragoza in the 12th century, were building forts on their lands to control roads, streams and main passes, as is the case of Dos Hermanas. This area was one of the most conflictive with the Christians, who already formed a pincer from Calatrava la Vieja (Ciudad Real), the Guadalquivir valley and even Badajoz.

In the 14th century, the hosts of Fernán Núñez de Témez took the castle, reinforced it and expanded it. According to the publication, “a great construction activity takes place at this stage, enlarging and reinforcing the towers”. “In late medieval times, the fortress reached considerable dimensions, integrating structures from pre-existing times into its walls and inside. The original fence was surmounted and a fortified enclosure was formed with three defensive lines on its southern and western slopes and an albarrana tower that flanked a possible bend access ”.

A central parade ground was also built, surrounded by high walls, and “a shelter or shelter space was built for the villagers in case of exogenous dangers.” The access door to the fortification reached three meters high. The first defensive line, large in size, was 0.60 meters wide. The interior was even taller and the thickness of its walls reached 1.05 meters. Every 15 meters, there would be a defensive tower. And in the southeastern part of the castle, that of the Tribute was erected, with a plant of more than six meters on each side, joined, in turn, by a wall to another tower. Inside the fortification, and attached to its powerful walls, rooms, workshops for various trades, warehouses, a cistern or stables were built.

Not only is it being discovered what this castle meant in medieval history, but what was thought to be an unquestionable reality can be reinterpreted. In theory, with the construction of Montemayor, in the 14th century, the great Dos Hermanas fortress was dismantled to take advantage of its stones. But the excavations have shown that this fact is not true, since Manises ceramics (bowls, earthenware bowls and green glasses with decorated handles) have been found that demonstrate the occupation of the Dos Hermanas fortification until the 16th century, when that becomes a farmhouse, with “successful agrarian property”.

The walls began to be used in the seventeenth century as a quarry to enclose the pasture areas for goat farming. “This confirms the abandonment, looting and clearing of part of the structures and the progressive clogging of lands later covered by wooded mantle.”

What is clear is that when the 16th century arrived, Two Sisters came to an end, they died. Now him Meridies Research Group and the Montemayor City Council are trying to resuscitate this splendid fortress so that society can know it, “because castles and towns also die and we must avoid being forgotten because they were part of the lives of our ancestors and were protagonists of those centuries, ”concludes López Rider.