Scientists from the Geological Institute of Denmark and Greenland have been able to observe through satellite images how a vast section of 113 square kilometers of ice has detached from the ancient Spalte Glacier, in Greenland. This glacier, in the northwestern Arctic, had been cracking for years as its ice melted with rising temperatures, until it was completely detached in August. The event highlights the climate change experienced by the planet and, particularly, the Arctic, which forecasts predict only fifteen years until the frozen surface disappears in summer.

This frozen region of the planet is facing a new climate regime, with a growing trend of thawing, rising temperatures and more days of rain. “The new Arctic climate cannot be predicted with data from the recent past,” explains climatologist Laura Landrum. “The Arctic has warmed so significantly that the interannual variability is moving in numbers outside the limits of past fluctuations,” she adds. In fact, since records began in 1979, 31% of the frozen surface of the Arctic has melted and it is estimated that more than two-thirds of the total ice mass has already passed into the ocean as liquid water.