The mega simulation

A 10-story building constructed of cross-laminated timber was tested on one of the world’s largest earthquake simulators at the University of California San Diego. The project, called Tallwood, is the tallest full-scale building ever built and tested on an earthquake simulator. The simulator reproduced the seismic movements of the 1994 Northridge earthquake and the 1999 Chi Chi earthquake. The building passed tests proving its strength. Wooden buildings are becoming more and more popular as an ecological and fast alternative to traditional concrete and steel structures. However, the seismic performance of these buildings requires further study. To address this challenge, a team led by Professor Shiling Pei of the Colorado School of Mines designed an innovative system of swinging wooden sidewalls suitable for high-risk seismic areas. This system aims to ensure the resilience of the building, reducing damage during expected earthquakes and facilitating repairs after rarer seismic events. The swing walls are composed of wooden panels anchored to the ground with cables or steel bars that generate tensile forces. During an earthquake, the panels swing to reduce the impact of the shock, while the steel bars return the building to its upright position after the earthquake. However, this seismic movement can place strain on non-structural building components, such as exterior facades, interior walls, and stairways. According to Professor Keri Ryan of the University of Nevada, Reno, resilient design must consider both the structural and non-structural systems of the building, as both play a crucial role in functionality and resilience after an earthquake.



