October | The month of the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu

After six years, nine months and four days in office, he raised the white flag when the Generalitat insisted that the vote of no confidence would be held on November 1 and 2, and not two weeks later as requested by the directive due to the health situation . Weeks earlier, the club had validated 19,380 member signatures that triggered the vote of no confidence against the president. The now candidate Jordi Farré had promoted the motion supported by two other candidates, Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández Alá, and eight other opinion groups. The terrible sports management, finished with the 2-8 in Lisbon, the I3 Ventures scandal and, especially, Messi’s burofax, filled the patience of the fans. The electoral process, scheduled for March, was altered by the motion. The Management Commission called elections for January 24.