March | Anfield, at your feet

On March 11, Atlético surrendered Anfield. He starred in a memorable encounter, a clash that is already in the annals of rojiblanca history. They won 2-3 and eliminated Liverpool, with two goals from Marcos Llorente, for whom that game changed his history at Atlético. The match ended 1-0, forcing extra time. Then, two goals from Marcos Llorente (in minutes 96 and 105) made the feat possible. Morata, in the 120th minute, scored the third goal against the delirium of the Atlético fans. The Madrid team was growing again in Europe …