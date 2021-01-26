A man made a crude story about the situation he has suffered for several days in one of the 100 isolation centers for coronavirus set up in Formosa.

It is about Gonzalo Valdéz, who he has been isolated for 20 days together with his family group, made up of his wife and two children, despite the fact that the oldest tested negative.

“The truth is that it is something horrible, beyond that the conditions today improved a lot because at first we were 200. Today we are 60. But it’s horrible to be here, more with the boys“, he counted in dialogue with Todo Noticias.

And he spoke of the discomforts of the place divided into boxes, inhabited by 7 people, with only two bathrooms for men and another two for women. But she added that her main concern is the psychological consequences that isolation brought to her youngest son.

“A while ago the food was bad, hygiene was only once a day. Today after so many requests, complaints, things got better. Conditions improved“, Held.

Formosa councilor Gabriela Neme was arrested after denouncing the conditions in an isolation center.

Despite the testimony of this man from inside a center, this Tuesday the Minister of Government of Gildo Insfrán defended the health policies and the situation in the isolation centers.

“The sanitary measures we take are not nice, but are the necessary decisions“said Jorge González in dialogue with FM Rock & Pop. And he complained that the complaints against the provincial administration for health policy is part of” a media maneuver. “

But the Formosan official’s explanations are at odds with the testimony of Valdéz, who for 20 days has been in isolation after having tested positive for coronavirus in poor condition with his entire family.

“Every time I see video of how (officials) speak, it hurts, because it is not reality,” said the man. He added, referring to the sayings of the provincial minister: “The truth that is ashamed, because it is totally false. “And he asked that the situation of his children be solved so that they can return home.

The complaints against the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, for his health policies against the coronavirus are multiplying.

Complaints against forced confinement and overcrowding in the 100 Formosan isolation centers are multiplying in the provincial and federal courts and even the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) itself.

The accusations against the provincial government are for promoting compulsory confinement of neighbors and lack of care in those centers, which according to official figures house about 3,000 people: 600 are active cases of COVID; 1,300 people are isolated “due to close contacts”, and between 800 and 1,000 people who were isolated preventively, for being “suspected cases”.