Vegetarianism is more than just a food choice, it is a lifestyle that promotes health, sustainability and respect for animals. More and more people are opting for diets based on fruits and vegetables, this movement not only seeks to improve health, but also contribute to take care of the environment.

Since their inception, vegetarians have fought for animal welfare and the health of the planet. In this sense, the Hiltl restaurant, founded in 1898and located in Zurich, is a specialist and a pioneer of all current establishments. The history of Hiltl is a reflection of how food can unite people and is a fundamental part of society.

Family history and tradition

Ambrosius Hiltl, a man who suffered from rheumatism in the joints, he found the solution to his health problems in the ‘Vegetarierheim’, thanks to the recommendation of his doctor, who invited him to visit him to try to find an improvement in his illness. There he not only improved significantly, he also fell in love with the chef Martha Gneupelwhom she married and they decided to keep this restaurant.

The second generation of Hiltls continued the legacy of their parents and their vegetarian restaurant. In 1950, Margrith Hiltl, as official delegate of Switzerland at the World Vegetarian Congressfell in love with the culture and cuisine of India.

First vegetarian restaurant. Hiltl

He returned home with a suitcase full of spices and the intention to add dishes from Indian cuisine to Hiltl menu. However, he encountered resistance from chefs, who doubted the use of these exotic flavors.

Margrith decided to continue with her idea in her own kitchen, and although in the beginning the swiss clients They seemed somewhat reticent to Indian spices, immigration and open-mindedness over time achieved their current success. In 1973, the restaurant changed its name and received the “Hiltl Vegi.”

A record restaurant

Guinness Record. Hiltl

Furthermore, today, Hiltl’s dishes served on SWISS flightsa great advantage for vegetarians and vegans who are on board their planes. With the growth of the city and the increase in interest in cuisine based on vegetables and the mixture of flavors, Hiltl established itself as a benchmark in sustainable gastronomy.

Since 2012, this iconic Zurich establishment has been officially recognized as the “oldest vegetarian restaurant in the world”with its own entry in the Guinness Book of Recordsa testament to its rich history and impact on global culinary culture. In addition, it has several locations throughout the country that you should not miss, whether you are vegetarian or not.

