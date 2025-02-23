The space engineering company, Thales Alenia Space, has presented the halo module (HABITATION AND LOGISTICS OUTPOST), The first pressurized component of the next Lunar Gateway station, which will provide accommodation to astronauts of the Artemis mission.

Halo is the first of a seven -core series that will make up the Gateway project, The first research platform that will orbitate the moonbacked by NASA. It will offer essential functionalities such as data control, control and management, storage and distribution of energy, thermal control, as well as communication and monitoring tools. Thales Alenia Space team explains that this module “will provide astronauts a space to live, work, perform scientific tasks and prepare for missions to the lunar surface.”

NASA shows the possible moon sites where Artemis III astronauts would arrive There are still a few years left for the return of astronauts to the satellite, but NASA has already proposed possible points for alunsear.

NASA points out that it is one of the two habitable spaces considered to support the Artemis project. These pressurized nuclei will offer bearing ports for visiting spacecraft, lunar landing modules and logistics replenishment vehicles. In addition, they will serve as a spine for the command and control, as well as for the distribution of energy through gateway. Halo will also have the ability to communicate with expeditions on the lunar surface through the Lunar Link system, provided by the European Space Agency.

Halo in detail

The design of the unit was managed by the NASA Johnson Space Center, in Houston, while the primary structure was developed by Thales Alenia Space. This includes the clabs, external secondary structures, module pressure control and lobby, ducts and electric and fluid lines, part of the heaters, the meteorite protection system and the structure that interacts with the NASA coupling systems. The Northrop Grumman company, specialized in military technology, will complete its equipment before launch to the lunar orbit.

Halo weighs 12 tons and offers 55 cubic meters of habitable space. It has been designed based on the Cygnus structure, a load ship used to supply the International Space Station (EEI). It is adapted to withstand intense radiation, extreme temperatures and intermittent communications that are experienced in the lunar environment. It has life support systems and solar panels for energy supply.

The module has three bearing ports for space vehicles and future nuclei. Coupled to the NASA Orion ship, you can house up to four astronauts for a maximum period of 30 days. Its useful life is estimated in 15 years, in which it will be connected to the rest of the Gateway components.