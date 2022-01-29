yahaira plasencia She went as a guest to the set of Esto es Habacilar to participate in a competition in the recent edition of this January 28. The day of the reality show began differently than usual, since the victory of the Peru vs. Colombia as part of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying, caused the first minutes of the reality show to be dedicated to the celebration of the victory of the Bicolor.

Along these lines, when the time came for the game “Sing and win from the stars” -which consisted of guessing songs- in which she faced the singer Michelle Soifer and the radio host Rafael Cardozo, the sauce boat was the protagonist of an uncomfortable moment in which he remembered his romance with his ex-partner, the Peruvian soccer player Jefferson Farfán.

Members of the program remind Yahaira of her romance with Farfán

While Yahaira Plasencia guessed the song “If I once said I loved you” by Selena in the “Sing and win from the stars” ahead of Michelle and Rafael, she walked to the center of the stage to start singing it. However, I do not imagine that Johanna San Miguel would play a joke on him after his presentation.

The host of Esto es Habacilar interrupted the game to ask the sauce boat who she thought of when she sang the theme song and if it reminded her of her ex-partner Jefferson Farfan.

In her defense, the interpreter of “Coward” said that she was a great admirer of Selena and that is why she put so much feeling into delighting her songs.

Korina Rivadeneira breaks into the set wearing a Jefferson Farfán shirt

At the request of Johanna San Miguel, Yahaira Plasencia sang Selena’s theme once again; however, this time, the model Korina Rivadeneira took the opportunity to enter the stage wearing a shirt that said “Farfán” and wore the number 10 (characteristic of the Peruvian team).

Given this, the singer gave Rivadeneira a joking push to leave the studio for reminding her of her ex-boyfriend.

“You must not deny the past, the past is assumed with nobility,” said the reality show host with a laugh, after orchestrating the incident.