This is Habacilar returned to national television after more than a decade of absence and in the midst of great expectation from fans. The format returned with some changes, with new faces and with some already known ones, such as Roger del Águila, Thalía Estabridis or Tracy Freundt, and with the inclusion of Johanna San Miguel and some members of This is war.

The appearance of Patricio Parodi, Jota Benz, among others, generated great outrage on social networks, as users pointed out that their presence took away the essence of the legendary program. However, another group of followers have been wondering who he is. Christian Wenglewhich was presented as one of the new ‘balcony pitucos’.

Who is Christian Wengle, the new pituco on the balcony of Esto es Habacilar?

At the age of 29, this is the television debut of Christian Wengle, although he has had more than one appearance on the small screen. Her work as a model has led her to be the protagonist of different productions, such as in October 2020, when she was part of the advertising campaign for the new shirt of the Peruvian team.

Precisely, Facundo González mentioned a taste for football as one of his qualities and nicknamed him “El Nino”. Although it was his first appearance on national television, Christian was quite poised and relaxed before his new teammates and the public present.

Christian Wengle shows off his International Federation certified coach diploma. Photo: Instagram

According to his official Instagram account, the model also specializes in sports nutrition and works as a certified trainer for the International Federation of Bodybuilding. Wengle is also passionate about animals, since in more than one of his publications he shines next to his pets.

Will Christian Wengle participate in the Esto es Habacilar games?

In what was the first and second day of the new season of Esto es Habacilar, the new ‘pitucos from the balcony’ recently participated in one of the contests with the academics. In this way, Christian Wengle’s turn to participate will come at any moment.