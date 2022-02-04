After his case became known on the program Amor y fuego, Mauricio Bracamonte Y Valeria Burgos want to know what is happening in This is Habacilar behind the scenes.

In an exclusive interview for La República, both detailed the treatment and attitudes that the production of the program had towards them on January 31, the day on which they had been told that they were going to compete. According to those interviewed, the mistreatment against them began when they were on their way to the television house.

Mauricio Bracamonte: “They said things that were not true”

Mauricio, who participated as part of the public for the program, emphasized some details that caught his attention. The prohibition of eating, going to the bathroom and the collection of his cell phones were some of them.

What exactly happened during your visit to Esto es Habacilar?

They made an appointment for us from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the bus arrived and we got on. The trip was an hour, we arrived at 5:00 pm (…) We couldn’t get out of line, to look for food, eat, drink water or go to the bathroom. Arriving at the channel, four hours had passed, they made us hand over our cell phones and they did not explain why, they only confiscated them. In the middle of the way, on the bus, there was a contract that they were forcing us to sign. Valeria (Burgos) and I read it. They said things that were not true. For example, that we were trained and qualified for the challenges that we were going to do.

They were not trained at any time?

Every time we asked what was going to be done, they did not give us an answer. We didn’t know where we were going, we didn’t know what we were going to do. In the middle of the way, they give us a contract (in the ) that they are released from any responsibility for an injury or damage caused. Valeria and I looked at each other, we thought it wasn’t right. We did not sign, but we did sign a list that was passed for all of us who were there. They took it as if we had given our permission and they wanted us to participate the same, even though we did not sign the consent.

What happened when they got to the canal?

Valeria and I were separated after they took our cell phones. She walked past the participants and I walked past the audience. I didn’t see Valeria half the time I was there (…) I was waiting for her to come out, but she never came out. I spoke to a woman from the production, who didn’t know me, and asked her to at least give me a jumpsuit to give to my girlfriend. We stayed all day and she never came out. Happily, they gave it to me and I handed it over to him.

How many people do you think were the ones who participated in the program, like you?

For the queue, outside the channel, I was the last to arrive. My girlfriend came before me, she was number 71 and I was 80, the last to arrive. We were at least 80 people until we got on the bus.

Valeria Burgos: “If something happened to me, my parents would bear the costs”

When Valeria Burgos was asked about her experience, the model told La República that she managed to make audiovisual records and take photos of the document mentioned above by her partner.

Document that Valeria Burgos received from the production of Esto es Habacilar. Photo: The Republic

What did the document they gave you say?

When they gave us the document, they told us: “Well guys, you have to sign it. We’re going to go put his fingerprints on it.” I was surprised and read it, it seemed strange to me that they didn’t deliver it at the beginning. We were reading, in which he said that he had trained us to make the games. That is false, they did not prepare us for anything. If in case we drowned or had an injury, they were not responsible. We signed that consent. (…) If something happened to me, my parents would bear the costs.

What was the reaction of the production team when you refused to sign the document?

I told Mauricio that it was best not to sign. Lastly, since we’re here, we stay until it’s over and leave. I never signed anything. (…) I spoke with a person from the channel on the bus and told him: “I just read this contract and I don’t agree with it. I don’t know what I’m going to play and everything he says here is a lie. They haven’t given us training. If I fall or something happens to me, you are not responsible. I’m not going to sign this.” The person pointed out that we needed to sign and I said, “I’m not going to sign this. I disagree”. The man I spoke with said that, when we got to the channel, we could ask the production about any doubts we had. He told me: “Don’t tell them that I haven’t made them sign because it’s important to be able to enter.”

What happened when you arrived and prepared for the program?

When we got to Pachacamac, they took our phones away and I didn’t hear anything more from Mauricio. We were taken to a large set, but no one attended to us. I did my own makeup for the show. We were with more people (visitors), as time passed. The program had already started and no one was communicating with us. I was already very hungry, I had not eaten since morning. We were not offered any refreshments, not even water. The only staff present was a security man, who told us that we could not buy anything to eat because it was not allowed.

At what point did you start to feel bad?

After the security personnel told us that we could not eat food, I began to have physical discomfort. I told my classmates how I felt. I was having a severe headache. There was no one to ask if I could leave or ask them to give me my cell phone to order a taxi and go home. I waited while my classmates talked about the case of the boy who almost drowned during the program. This seemed too much to me. At that time, there was only half an hour left for the program to end.

Did you tell anyone from the production about your discomfort?

Yes. I spoke with Marco, who contacted me to go to the program, and I confronted him about what happened. I was there all day and they didn’t even pay me. I already knew about the payment, but the deal was lousy. They didn’t let us eat and I couldn’t talk to anyone to inform them of my situation. He apologized to me constantly, but I was quite upset and uncomfortable. I asked him if he could give me some money to buy a bottle of water and he told me that he was not responsible for what happened.

Did you try to talk to anyone else from the production?

I spoke to a woman afterwards, told her the situation. She told me: “I don’t have a single”. She asked one of her production partners if she had any money. When I answered that she didn’t, she told me: “It’s already gone.” She was very upset. On top of that, someone from the production passed out a list for us to sign up and go again. Do not accept.

What happened when you met Mauricio again?

Half an hour after the show ended, they just let us off the set and I told Mauricio everything that had happened to me. Near us, a guy from production called Junior passed by. I told him that he felt very bad and if he could give me something to eat. I felt that he was begging. He told me that he was going to support me, but as something personal, because Marco was the one who had to take care of those issues. Later, Marco told me that his superiors were the ones who should handle the situation. Nobody was responsible. Finally, they did give me something to eat and drink. With that, I recovered a bit and was able to leave.

What comments have you received after granting the interview to Love and fire?

A lot of people say that I’m going out there to talk because I’m looking for fame. First of all, I uploaded videos on the subject to my Instagram account. I never contacted the Willax channel, they called me. They asked for my consent to go out and speak on camera, but I never sought to appear on television. I just wanted to make my complaint public and for action to be taken. The production of Esto es Habacilar has not contacted me after appearing on the program (Amor y fuego).