Guadalupe Porras continues to break with all the molds already established in Spanish arbitration. The Extremaduran takes another step in her career with a new milestone: being the first referee to call a Copa del Rey final. A moment that will culminate this Saturday by jumping onto the La Cartuja lawn as Estrada Fernández’s assistant in the duel between Real Sociedad and Athletic. “I hope that one day you will not see who is in the band”Guadalupe herself highlighted in the run-up to her cup debut in the men’s category.

It is not the first time that Porras Ayuso is part of the refereeing trio in a men’s match, beating historical records in recent years nationally and internationally. Just a few months ago, the Extremaduran collegiate became the first Spaniard to whistle a European men’s tournament. This happened on October 29 in a LASK-Ludogorest of the Europa League at the Linzer Stadium. Xavier Estrada Fernández was also the main referee of that match, in which Guadalupe Porras assisted him from one of the wings.

International since 2014, With experience in international women’s competitions such as the Champions League, the Extremadura referee promoted to the First Division in 2019, debuting as Melero López’s assistant in Son Moix during a LaLiga Mallorca-Eibar. Guadalupe Porras then took the witness from Marisa Villa, who was promoted to First but never made her debut after failing the physical tests. In her first years as a collegiate in the highest category, she highlighted her debut as the first woman in a referee trio in a derby.

Former Puebla player, a soccer team with which she played at the national level, he changed sides and joined the Extremadura Referees Committee in 2003. Since then, eighteen years have passed (five in Regional, one in Third, eight in Second B, two in Second and two in First) of a more than promising career in Spanish arbitration.