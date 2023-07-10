She went away quickly, too quickly, snatching her from the affection of her loved ones. Anna Papa lost her life at the age of 30 in Belluno. Unfortunately she suffered from a pathology that did not give her a chance. Her epitaph moved everyone. The words used by her recall a young woman full of will to live, with her contagious smile, who unfortunately did not win her battle against the evil that took her to heaven.

“Brief, but behold, this has been my life in this land full of everything, happiness, joys, hardships and satisfactions, with a large family nearby. A husband with whom I grew up and built a family with two beautiful children whom I love with all my heart“.

These the words from Anna’s epitaphin a moving message that continues: “I wanted to let you know that I have never feared all this and I ask you for an effort, believe it too! This is goodbye, I will always be in every person who has known me, some more some less but I’m here!“.

The 30-year-old woman loved life, just as her epitaph says, which asks everyone who knew her to come and greet her on her last journey in colorful clothes. The farewell takes place on Monday 10 July 2023 at the Valmorel sports field.

The announcement of his disappearance and last farewell was given by the Zagara family business, which sells typical Sicilian products. Her business belonged to her husband, Luca Tiazzoldi and Anna’s brother, Dario Papa.

Farewell to Anna Papa, who leaves behind a husband and two small children

“Your enthusiasm and the vital spirit that you have released will continue to support us, in your memory, brightening up our days. Have a good trip Anna“: this is the husband’s greeting.

Husband remembering that Anna has never been afraid to die, thanks to his faith that goes beyond the fear of a ride. For him it was a beautiful way to honor life: “Trying to see life with more love, more compassion with a love that is truly great“.