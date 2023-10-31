In these weeks the series of Dragon Ball GT has taken on more relevance than usual, and that is due to the revelation of Daima, an anime that promises to add more lore to the franchise and that, by the way, returns the characters to their childhood stage. With that, people have thought about whether one of the famous Super Saiyan phases will arrive, which until now is not canon in the story that we have been told for years.

As many know, at this moment phase 4 in which Goku loses his yellow hair comes from the mind of Katsuyoshi Nakatsuruone of the main designers of G.T.which wanted to reflect in its creation something more bordering on Osaru. However, something that has surprised is that the owner of the IP, Akira Toriyamahas made his own vision of the transformation and left it in a sketch.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that this design of Toriyama It does not deviate much from what was already established at the time. Dragon Ball GT, so they are excited to finally make the transformation that has become the favorite of many canonical. However, it must be taken into account that Goku has already reached higher levels in the current sagas, so incorporating phase 4 at this point would no longer make sense.

Remember that the episodes of G.T. They can be consulted on platforms such as Crunchyroll.

Via: G.M.

Editor’s note: The design is not bad at all, although it is evident that it is based entirely on that of GT. However, that does not mean that it will be established in the official arcs, such as in the Super saga.