Yesterday the games that will be part of the Xbox Games With Gold in December 2022. Here we were presented colt canyon Y Bladed Fury, which can be downloaded at no additional cost for all users of this service. However, and as expected, the fans are not happy with the selection.

Once again, social networks burned with hundreds of comments from fans who are already tired of games that they call “trash”, and they have pointed out that Xbox should completely eliminate Games With Gold, and use these resources to increase the offer of Game Pass. This is what has been mentioned about it:

“To be honest, at this point, I would rather they drop the Games With Gold program entirely and put that money into boosting the Game Pass library. No offense to the developers behind these titles, but come on. At least release a couple of AAA or first party games from time to time… And the fact that these are no longer given to us forever (as you must have an active subscription to access them) makes matters even worse. If they decide to take a break from the service, you won’t even be able to keep them. So what’s the point of redeeming these?”

And the fact that these are not given to us forever anymore (as you must have an active subscription to access them) makes the matter even worse. If you decide to take a break from the service you don’t even get to keep them. So what’s the point in redeeming these, then? —ux92 (@ux92) November 30, 2022

“Please cancel Games With Gold, it’s embarrassing now.”

Please just cancel games with gold it’d just embarrassing now — TAK THE CONSOLE GAMER (@Tak225Th) November 29, 2022

“GWG may also be phased out at this point and membership reduced because without 360 games, who is actually going to play the 2-3 Xbox One games of real note? These are TRASH.”

GWG may as well be phased out at this point and membership be reduced because without 360 games, who is really going to play the 2-3 Xbox One games of actual note? These are TRASH. — 🤭 (@darksparksss) November 29, 2022

“We haven’t had a spectacular drop in 2 years… PlayStation Plus is killing everyone in this department.”

We haven’t had a banger drop in 2 years… PlayStation Plus is killing y’all in this department 🤦🏾‍♂️ — 2gunz (@killakaso) November 29, 2022

Undoubtedly a negative reception which, considering Games With Gold’s track record in recent months, It is very certain that it will happen again in the future. On related topics, Xbox launches controller clothing. Similarly, Microsoft prevented PlayStation Plus from being on Xbox.

Editor’s Note:

The reaction makes sense. Xbox Games With Gold has not been a service that makes users happy. However, we all know that the focus is on Game Pass, and the best deal is Game Pass Ultimate, which gives us access to all the benefits of Live Gold and the entire selection of Game Pass.

Via: Twitter