The story goes that in 1963 the Vanoise National Park in France was created to save the last endangered alpine ibex. Located in the heart of the Savoy region of France, this untouched nature reserve attracts thousands of hikers each year. There the locals have developed alternatives to the usual winter sports: from snowshoeing to discover wildlife, to dog sledding for a unique adventure.

