In the village of Lucheux, in the northern Somme region, two 300-year-old lime trees have intertwined over time to become one. There, for the last 300 years, these trees have helped determine the future of newlyweds. Meanwhile, in the Seine-et-Marne region, east of Paris, a sophora japonica arouses wonder and curiosity. It is located on the grounds of a school for teenagers with learning difficulties, who regularly draw the tree.