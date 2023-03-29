They are the result of human work in tune with nature. The gardens of France are characterized by their beauty and color. In northern Corsica, the magnificent floral paradise of the Parc de Saleccia was born from the ashes of a terrible fire in 1974. Much further north, near Mont-Saint-Michel in Normandy, the gardens of La Ballue are listed as historical monuments. . And on the French Riviera, the luxurious villa of Eilenroc is especially famous for its rose garden.

