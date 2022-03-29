In this edition we take you to discover the Vercors highlands in southeastern France. In winter, this area is devoid of permanent human habitation, only animals roam the mountains of a pristine but hostile landscape that stretches over 170 km². Forest ranger Brice Palhec takes us behind the scenes of this wild world, the largest nature reserve in mainland France.

