



© France 24

In the city of Lens, in the former mining regions of northern France, the Louvre-Lens museum, the younger brother of the famous Parisian museum, was installed in 2012. Since its arrival, the museum has transformed the neighborhood, inspiring some residents to become frequent and passionate visitors. Furthermore, the museum has adapted to this region in crisis since the closure of the mines in the 1980s. Every week workshops are organized for young people in search of employment. The goal is to look to artwork for inspiration to gain confidence from future employers.