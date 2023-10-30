During the summer, the Aubrac plateau in the south of France is an explosion of colors and flavors. The cows graze in rich meadows and their milk is used to obtain Tomme, an emblematic cheese of the region and the main ingredient of the local specialty: aligot. The narcissus flower is also found on the lush slopes, a delicate and fragrant flower that covers the region in white and is used by perfumers for their greatest creations.

