Located in the Montmartre district, the Moulin Rouge has been entertaining Parisian nights for more than 120 years. Home of the French can-can, this place recruits the best dancers, who perform in their best outfits. Each show requires 1,000 costumes with a budget of four million euros, some of which are the most expensive on the planet due to their feathers. In this chapter of This is France we take you behind the scenes of the most famous cabaret in the world.

