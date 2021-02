© France 24

The ballroom of the Elysee Palace is a place of power, luxury and prestige. In addition to press conferences and official dinners, it is here that the French president takes office. From General de Gaulle to Emmanuel Macron, everyone has taken a historic oath in this majestic hall, which has remained in its original state for more than a century, but has faded over the years. To give this exceptional place a second life, a complete remodel will begin soon.