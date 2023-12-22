





In the coves of Marseille, about 36 meters below the surface, is the only submerged cave on the planet covered in cave paintings. Horses, bison, mountain goats and even penguins have been painted on its damp walls, animals that inhabited the south of France during the Ice Age. The oldest paintings date back to about 27,000 years ago. But the grotto is doomed to disappear due to rising sea levels and in a few decades it will be completely flooded.