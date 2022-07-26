In the Burgundy region of France, home to the city of Dijon, not only are the grapes famous, the other flagship is the black currant. An entire market has sprung up based on the cultivation of this little berry and it is now transformed in many ways: its most popular use in France is in the making of the famous liqueur known as crème de cassis, but it is also used in cooking and even in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry. We take a closer look.

