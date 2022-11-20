Each region in France has its specialty in chocolates. In Bordeaux, the chocolate-covered cherry known as a guinette delights locals with its smooth liqueur heart. In Biarritz, the rugged Basque coastline inspired chocolatiers to create their famous rocher. Finally, in Strasbourg, a chocolatier sought inspiration from the sandstone found in the Vosges forest to create a delicious praline emblematic of the city.
