Each region in France has its specialty in chocolates. In Bordeaux, the chocolate-covered cherry known as a guinette delights locals with its smooth liqueur heart. In Biarritz, the rugged Basque coastline inspired chocolatiers to create their famous rocher. Finally, in Strasbourg, a chocolatier sought inspiration from the sandstone found in the Vosges forest to create a delicious praline emblematic of the city.

#France #Tasting #chocolate #specialties #regions #France