The truffle is a luxury mushroom that has become a delicacy in French cuisine. Being a truffle farmer requires years of patience and the hunt for the “black diamond” cannot be done without the incomparable sense of smell of man’s best friend, the dog. Today France produces almost half of the 120 tonnes of truffles sold worldwide each year, and truffle lovers are willing to pay: some can cost up to €1,000 per kilo.