The French island of Groix, off the coast of Brittany, is the land of rowing; a technique that was used for centuries by local fishermen and that allowed them to sail in front of the island to fish with a pole. Although traditional fishing has disappeared, the island continues to keep the tradition alive by organizing a world rowing championship each year in which islanders of all generations participate. In this edition of This is France we will take a closer look at this particular competition.

