With its 2,500 castles, the Loire Valley is the cradle of the French Renaissance. But this priceless legacy requires constant maintenance. Using state-of-the-art technology, as well as historical research and knowledge, French artists and craftsmen are innovating to return these gems of the past to their original state. In our episode of This is France we take a closer look at the work of these excellent restaurateurs.
