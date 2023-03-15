





05:58 Normandy © France 24

We got to know the Normandy region, which is characterized by its striking green landscapes, white chalk cliffs and its ability to produce high-quality local products. To account for this, we accompany a cider and calvados producer throughout the production process, a distillate obtained from apple orchards. In addition, we got to know other typical products of the region, such as Saint Jacques shells and organic dairy products.