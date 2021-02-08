



The Musée d’Orsay is the second most visited museum in France after the Louvre. In 1986, this former Paris train station became a showcase for Impressionist art. The exhibition rooms are constantly changing, as only half of the paintings are on display at the same time, and the rest are kept in reserve. The museum curators regularly renew the exhibits, however, sometimes the masterpieces require the expert care of restorers, who have the delicate mission of bringing the paintings back to life.